Diretório de Empresas
Banner Health
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa

Banner Health Salários

O salário da Banner Health varia de $63,700 em remuneração total por ano para um Assistente Administrativo na extremidade inferior a $144,275 para um Médico na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Banner Health. Última atualização: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Designer de Produto
Median $90.5K
Assistente Administrativo
$63.7K
Analista de Dados
$65.3K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Consultor de Gestão
$101K
Médico
$144K
Gestor de Produto
$105K
Engenheiro de Software
$68.6K
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Banner Health é Médico at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $144,275. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Banner Health é $90,480.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Banner Health

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Providence Health & Services
  • Ascension
  • Sutter Health
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • CommonSpirit Health
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos