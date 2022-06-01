Banner Engineering Salários

Diretório de Empresas
Banner Engineering
A faixa salarial da Banner Engineering varia de $50,918 em remuneração total por ano para um Engenheiro Mecânico no limite inferior a $127,360 para um Engenheiro de Software no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Banner Engineering. Última atualização: 8/12/2025

$160K

Analista de Dados
$61.2K
Cientista de Dados
$60.3K
Engenheiro Mecânico
$50.9K

Engenheiro de Software
$127K
FAQs

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Banner Engineering é Engenheiro de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $127,360. Isto inclui o salário base, bem como qualquer potencial remuneração em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Banner Engineering é $60,746.

