Diretório de Empresas
Bank of England
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa

Bank of England Salários

O salário da Bank of England varia de $40,775 em remuneração total por ano para um Assistente Administrativo na extremidade inferior a $196,213 para um Arquiteto de Soluções na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Bank of England. Última atualização: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Cientista de Dados
Median $72K
Analista Financeiro
Median $67.5K
Engenheiro de Software
Median $42.6K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Assistente Administrativo
$40.8K
Analista de Negócios
$89.1K
Desenvolvimento de Negócios
$50.3K
Analista de Dados
$67.8K
Banqueiro de Investimento
$52.7K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$196K
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Bank of England é Arquiteto de Soluções at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $196,213. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Bank of England é $67,468.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Bank of England

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Databricks
  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos