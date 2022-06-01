Back Market Salários

Diretório de Empresas
O salário da Back Market varia de $52,740 em remuneração total por ano para um Gestor de Projeto na extremidade inferior a $108,455 para um Investigador de UX na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Back Market. Última atualização: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Engenheiro de Software
Median $99.4K

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Desenvolvimento de Negócios
$85.4K
Fundador
$99.5K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
Designer de Produto
$86.7K
Gestor de Produto
$56.1K
Gestor de Projeto
$52.7K
Gestor de Programa Técnico
$84.5K
Investigador de UX
$108K
A função com maior remuneração reportada na Back Market é Investigador de UX at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $108,455. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Back Market é $86,050.

