AvantStay is a tech-enabled, experience-first hospitality brand that is redefining the way in which people travel by offering short and medium term rentals tailored for groups. AvantStay guarantees a highly-curated experience customized to guests’ needs, using a proprietary tech suite to power bookings on the back-end, seamlessly operationalize in-field and remote management, and activate authentic and elevated consumer touch points. AvantStay currently operates in over 30 cities, with a drive-to market approach, including 300+ premier properties across their diversified portfolio, and an AUM of more than $400M. In 2019, AvantStay became one of the initial twelve partners of Homes & Villas by Marriott International, and currently offers direct bookings on over 20 OTAs.