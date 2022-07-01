Diretório de Empresas
Ava Labs
    • Sobre

    Ava Labs makes it simple to launch decentralized finance applications on Avalanche, the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry. We are empowering people to easily and freely digitize all the world’s assets on one open, programmable blockchain platform.Ava Labs was founded by Cornell computer scientists who brought on talent from Wall Street to execute their vision. The company has received funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Initialized Capital, and Polychain Capital, with angel investments from Balaji Srinivasan and Naval Ravikant.

    https://avalabs.org
    Website
    2018
    Ano de Fundação
    150
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

