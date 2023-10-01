Diretório de Empresas
Ather Energy
Ather Energy Salários

O salário da Ather Energy varia de $19,714 em remuneração total por ano para um Marketing na extremidade inferior a $25,089 para um Recrutador na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Ather Energy. Última atualização: 10/9/2025

$160K

Recursos Humanos
$21.6K
Marketing
$19.7K
Designer de Produto
$20.9K

Recrutador
$25.1K
Perguntas Frequentes

The highest paying role reported at Ather Energy is Recrutador at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $25,089. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ather Energy is $21,255.

