Apex Fintech Solutions Salários

A faixa salarial da Apex Fintech Solutions varia de $47,264 em remuneração total por ano para um Tecnólogo de Informação (TI) no limite inferior a $200,000 para um Gestor de Produto no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Apex Fintech Solutions. Última atualização: 8/25/2025

$160K

Engenheiro de Software
Median $132K

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Gestor de Produto
Median $200K
Analista de Negócios
$90K

Cientista de Dados
$111K
Recursos Humanos
$163K
Tecnólogo de Informação (TI)
$47.3K
Gestor de Programa
$80.4K
Vendas
$163K
FAQs

