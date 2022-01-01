Diretório de Empresas
American Century Investments
Trabalha aqui? Reivindique a Sua Empresa

American Century Investments Salários

A faixa salarial da American Century Investments varia de $82,585 em remuneração total por ano para um Engenheiro de Software no limite inferior a $489,938 para um Analista de Cibersegurança no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da American Century Investments. Última atualização: 8/12/2025

$160K

Seja Pago, Não Seja Manipulado

Negociamos milhares de ofertas e, regularmente, conseguimos aumentos de $30K+ (por vezes $300K+).Obtenha o seu salário negociado ou a sua revisão de currículo pelos verdadeiros especialistas - recrutadores que o fazem diariamente.

Gestor de Design de Produto
$231K
Analista de Cibersegurança
$490K
Engenheiro de Software
$82.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$229K
Falta o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remuneração ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at American Century Investments is Analista de Cibersegurança at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $489,938. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Century Investments is $230,000.

Ofertas de Emprego em Destaque

    Nenhuma oferta de emprego em destaque encontrada para American Century Investments

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Neuberger Berman
  • Liquidnet
  • Bain Capital
  • Jump Trading
  • Quantlab
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos