Diretório de Empresas
American Bureau of Shipping
Trabalha aqui? Reivindique a Sua Empresa

American Bureau of Shipping Salários

A faixa salarial da American Bureau of Shipping varia de $55,984 em remuneração total por ano para um Engenheiro de Software no limite inferior a $146,265 para um Gestor de Engenharia de Software no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da American Bureau of Shipping. Última atualização: 8/12/2025

$160K

Seja Pago, Não Seja Manipulado

Negociamos milhares de ofertas e, regularmente, conseguimos aumentos de $30K+ (por vezes $300K+).Obtenha o seu salário negociado ou a sua revisão de currículo pelos verdadeiros especialistas - recrutadores que o fazem diariamente.

Engenheiro Mecânico
$126K
Gestor de Produto
$139K
Engenheiro de Software
$56K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$146K
Gestor de Programa Técnico
$82.4K
Falta o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remuneração ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


FAQs

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di American Bureau of Shipping ialah Gestor de Engenharia de Software at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $146,265. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di American Bureau of Shipping ialah $125,625.

Ofertas de Emprego em Destaque

    Nenhuma oferta de emprego em destaque encontrada para American Bureau of Shipping

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Roblox
  • Snap
  • Microsoft
  • Stripe
  • Google
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos