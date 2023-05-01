Diretório de Empresas
Agero
Principais Insights
    • Sobre

    Agero is a leading provider of roadside assistance technology, working with vehicle manufacturers and insurance carriers to transform the driving experience through innovative technology and human-powered solutions. They offer comprehensive accident management services, knowledgeable consumer affairs, and connected vehicle capabilities, with state-of-the-art contact centers and a breakthrough dispatch software platform. Agero handles over 12 million roadside events annually and serves more than 115 million drivers, with access to more data than the competition.

    http://agero.com
    Website
    1972
    Ano de Fundação
    3,001
    Nº de Funcionários
    $250M-$500M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Outros Recursos