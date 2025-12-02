Diretório de Empresas
ADP
ADP Designer de Produto Salários

A remuneração de Designer de Produto in United States na ADP varia de $127K por year para Senior Product Designer a $229K por year para Lead Product Designer. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano year totaliza $130K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da ADP. Última atualização: 12/2/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ver 2 Mais Níveis
Últimas Submissões Salariais
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Etiqueta

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bónus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Cronograma de Aquisição

33.3%

ANO 1

33.3%

ANO 2

33.3%

ANO 3

Tipo de Ações
RSU

Na ADP, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:

  • 33.3% adquire-se no 1st-ANO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% adquire-se no 2nd-ANO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% adquire-se no 3rd-ANO (Infinity% por período)



Títulos Incluídos

Designer UX

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Designer de Produto na ADP in United States situa-se numa remuneração total anual de $237,000. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na ADP para a função de Designer de Produto in United States é $144,500.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para ADP

Outros Recursos

