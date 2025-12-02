A remuneração de Designer de Produto in United States na ADP varia de $127K por year para Senior Product Designer a $229K por year para Lead Product Designer. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano year totaliza $130K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da ADP. Última atualização: 12/2/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
33.3%
ANO 1
33.3%
ANO 2
33.3%
ANO 3
Na ADP, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:
33.3% adquire-se no 1st-ANO (33.30% anual)
33.3% adquire-se no 2nd-ANO (33.30% anual)
33.3% adquire-se no 3rd-ANO (Infinity% por período)
