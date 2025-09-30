A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in Sweden na ABB totaliza SEK 502K por year para Associate Software Engineer. O pacote de remuneração in Sweden mediano year totaliza SEK 502K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da ABB. Última atualização: 9/30/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
Associate Software Engineer
SEK 502K
SEK 502K
SEK 0
SEK 0
Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Senior Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Lead Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Títulos IncluídosSubmeter Novo Título