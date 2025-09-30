Diretório de Empresas
ABB
ABB Engenheiro de Software Salários em Sweden

A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in Sweden na ABB totaliza SEK 502K por year para Associate Software Engineer. O pacote de remuneração in Sweden mediano year totaliza SEK 502K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da ABB. Última atualização: 9/30/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
Associate Software Engineer
(Nível de Entrada)
SEK 502K
SEK 502K
SEK 0
SEK 0
Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Senior Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Lead Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Últimas Submissões Salariais
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Etiqueta

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bónus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Quais são os níveis de carreira na ABB?

Títulos Incluídos

Engenheiro de Redes

Perguntas Frequentes

The highest paying salary package reported for a Engenheiro de Software at ABB in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 699,624. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABB for the Engenheiro de Software role in Sweden is SEK 501,808.

