Aakash Educational Services
Aakash Educational Services Salários

A faixa salarial da Aakash Educational Services varia de $3,074 em remuneração total por ano para um Serviço de Atendimento ao Cliente no limite inferior a $25,305 para um Engenheiro de Software no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Aakash Educational Services. Última atualização: 8/10/2025

$160K

Serviço de Atendimento ao Cliente
$3.1K
Tecnólogo de Informação (TI)
$6K
Vendas
$7.2K

Engenheiro de Software
$25.3K
Falta o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remuneração ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


FAQs

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Aakash Educational Services é Engenheiro de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $25,305. Isto inclui o salário base, bem como qualquer potencial remuneração em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Aakash Educational Services é $6,605.

