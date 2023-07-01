Diretório de Empresas
1910 Genetics
    • Sobre

    This biotech company uses AI, computation, and biological automation to speed up the development of small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their goal is to reduce the time and cost of drug development while increasing the success rate of bringing new medicines to patients. They have two drug discovery engines, ELVIS™ and ROSALYND™, which can design both small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their technology covers all stages of early drug discovery and is being applied to various areas such as neuroscience, infectious disease, immunology, and oncology.

    http://www.1910genetics.com
    Website
    2018
    Ano de Fundação
    31
    Número de Funcionários
    $0-$1M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Outros Recursos