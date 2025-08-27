Todos os Cargos
Cientista de Dados

Dortmund, Germany

Cientista de Dados Icon

Cientista de Dados Salário em Dortmund, Germany

€91,335

Remuneração Total Mediana

Todos os Níveis

Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 Adicione Sua Remuneração🎯 Todos Cientista de Dados salários

💬 Participe da discussão!

Perguntas Frequentes

  1. Qual é o salário de um Cientista de Dados em Dortmund, Germany?

    A remuneração total média de um Cientista de Dados em Dortmund, Germany é €91,335.

  2. Qual é o salário mínimo de um Cientista de Dados em Dortmund, Germany?

    Embora não haja salário mínimo para um Cientista de Dados em Dortmund, Germany, a remuneração total média é €91,335.

  3. Qual empresa paga mais para um Cientista de Dados em Dortmund, Germany?

    A empresa que mais paga para um Cientista de Dados em Dortmund, Germany é Grab com uma remuneração total média de €124,078.

  4. Tenho uma pergunta diferente

