A remuneração de Gerente de Produto in United States na Yext varia de $162K por year para T2 a $195K por year para T4. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $150K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Yext. Última atualização: 12/3/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
T2
$162K
$155K
$6.4K
$0
T3
$146K
$132K
$13.3K
$0
T4
$195K
$163K
$32.5K
$0
T5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
25%
ANO 1
25%
ANO 2
25%
ANO 3
25%
ANO 4
Na Yext, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:
25% adquire no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)
25% adquire no 2nd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire no 3rd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire no 4th-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
