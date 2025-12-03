Diretório de Empresas
Yext
Yext Gerente de Produto Salários

A remuneração de Gerente de Produto in United States na Yext varia de $162K por year para T2 a $195K por year para T4. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $150K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Yext. Última atualização: 12/3/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
T2
$162K
$155K
$6.4K
$0
T3
$146K
$132K
$13.3K
$0
T4
$195K
$163K
$32.5K
$0
T5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Últimos Salários Enviados
Salários de Estágio

Cronograma de Aquisição

25%

ANO 1

25%

ANO 2

25%

ANO 3

25%

ANO 4

Tipo de Ação
RSU

Na Yext, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:

  • 25% adquire no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)

  • 25% adquire no 2nd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire no 3rd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire no 4th-ANO (6.25% trimestral)



Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Gerente de Produto na Yext in United States é uma remuneração total anual de $225,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Yext para a função de Gerente de Produto in United States é $149,000.

Outros Recursos

