O pacote de remuneração in India mediano de Gerente de Produto na Yellow.ai totaliza ₹5.29M por year. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Yellow.ai. Última atualização: 12/3/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
Yellow.ai
Senior Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total por ano
$60.1K
Nível
-
Salário base
$51.8K
Stock (/yr)
$8.3K
Bônus
$0
Anos na empresa
3 Anos
Anos de exp
7 Anos
Últimos Salários Enviados
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Salários de Estágio

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Gerente de Produto na Yellow.ai in India é uma remuneração total anual de ₹8,064,901. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Yellow.ai para a função de Gerente de Produto in India é ₹4,553,698.

Outros Recursos

