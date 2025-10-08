Diretório de Empresas
Yandex
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salários
  • Capitalista de Risco

  • Analista

  • Moscow Metro Area

Yandex Analista Salários em Moscow Metro Area

A remuneração de Analista in Moscow Metro Area na Yandex varia de RUB 1.86M por year para G14 a RUB 5.51M por year para G17. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Yandex. Última atualização: 10/8/2025

Média Nível
Adicionar RemuneraçãoComparar Níveis
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações ()
Bônus
G14
RUB 1.86M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 0
RUB 146K
G15
RUB 2.56M
RUB 2.37M
RUB 48K
RUB 137K
G16
RUB 3.9M
RUB 3.44M
RUB 108K
RUB 354K
G17
RUB 5.51M
RUB 4.49M
RUB 168K
RUB 848K
Ver 4 Mais Níveis
Adicionar RemuneraçãoComparar Níveis

RUB 13.46M

Seja Bem Pago, Não Enganado

Negociamos milhares de ofertas e regularmente conseguimos aumentos de RUB 2.52M+ (às vezes RUB 25.23M+). Negocie seu salário ou seu currículo revisado pelos verdadeiros especialistas - recrutadores que fazem isso diariamente.

Últimos Salários Enviados
AdicionarAdicionar CompAdicionar Remuneração

Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadosVer Vagas Abertas

Cronograma de Aquisição

25%

ANO 1

25%

ANO 2

25%

ANO 3

25%

ANO 4

Tipo de Ação
RSU

Na Yandex, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:

  • 25% adquire no 1st-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire no 2nd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire no 3rd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire no 4th-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

Inscreva-se para receber Capitalista de Risco ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Analista na Yandex in Moscow Metro Area é uma remuneração total anual de RUB 6,382,843. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Yandex para a função de Analista in Moscow Metro Area é RUB 2,867,552.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Yandex

Empresas Relacionadas

  • InvestCloud
  • Cashfree
  • Xendit
  • PayU
  • Q4
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos