A remuneração de Engenheiro de Dados in Russia na Yandex varia de RUB 2.94M por year para G15 a RUB 5.16M por year para G17. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Yandex. Última atualização: 10/8/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações ()
Bônus
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB 2.94M
RUB 2.54M
RUB 35K
RUB 361K
G16
RUB 3.72M
RUB 3.32M
RUB 0
RUB 406K
G17
RUB 5.16M
RUB 4.86M
RUB 0
RUB 302K
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
25%
ANO 1
25%
ANO 2
25%
ANO 3
25%
ANO 4
Na Yandex, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:
25% adquire no 1st-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire no 2nd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire no 3rd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire no 4th-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.