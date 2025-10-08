A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software Backend in Serbia na Yandex varia de $44.1K por year para G15 a $157K por year para G18. O pacote de remuneração in Serbia mediano por year totaliza $81.1K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Yandex. Última atualização: 10/8/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações ()
Bônus
G14
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G15
$44.1K
$41.1K
$0
$3.1K
G16
$70.8K
$61.8K
$575
$8.3K
G17
$93.7K
$79.4K
$1.6K
$12.7K
25%
ANO 1
25%
ANO 2
25%
ANO 3
25%
ANO 4
Na Yandex, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:
25% adquire no 1st-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire no 2nd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire no 3rd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire no 4th-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.