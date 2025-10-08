A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software Backend in Moscow Metro Area na Yandex varia de RUB 1.92M por year para G14 a RUB 8.38M por year para G18. O pacote de remuneração in Moscow Metro Area mediano por year totaliza RUB 3.62M. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Yandex. Última atualização: 10/8/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações ()
Bônus
G14
RUB 1.92M
RUB 1.84M
RUB 27.3K
RUB 57.1K
G15
RUB 2.76M
RUB 2.54M
RUB 90.6K
RUB 129K
G16
RUB 4.45M
RUB 3.91M
RUB 127K
RUB 411K
G17
RUB 6.12M
RUB 5.07M
RUB 222K
RUB 832K
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
25%
ANO 1
25%
ANO 2
25%
ANO 3
25%
ANO 4
Na Yandex, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:
25% adquire no 1st-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire no 2nd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire no 3rd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire no 4th-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.