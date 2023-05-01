Diretório de Empresas
Woof Gang Bakery
Principais Insights
    • Sobre

    Woof Gang Bakery is a leading pet grooming and retail company with over 200 locations in North America. They offer high-quality pet food, gourmet bakery treats, and professional grooming services. The company is fully franchised and has a strong business model, with a record growth of 40 new stores opening in 2022. A Woof Gang Bakery store generates gross revenues of $657k* in AUV and only requires a $215k* capital investment. The company has received numerous awards and recognitions for its excellence in the pet industry.

    http://woofgangbakery.com
    Site
    2007
    Ano de Fundação
    751
    Nº de Funcionários
    $250M-$500M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

