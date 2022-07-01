Diretório de Empresas
West Health
Trabalha aqui? Reivindicar sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre West Health que possa ser útil para outros (ex: dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Solely funded by philanthropists Gary and Mary West, West Health is a family of nonprofit and nonpartisan organizations including the Gary and Mary West Foundation and Gary and Mary West Health Institute in San Diego, and the Gary and Mary West Health Policy Center in Washington, D.C. West Health is dedicated to lowering healthcare costs and enabling seniors to successfully age in place with access to high-quality, affordable health and support services that preserve and protect their dignity, quality of life and independence.

    http://www.westhealth.org
    Site
    2009
    Ano de Fundação
    150
    # de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados em sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscrever-se em ofertas verificadas.Você receberá o detalhamento das informações de remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido por reCAPTCHA e a Política de Privacidade e os Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para West Health

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Airbnb
    • Spotify
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos