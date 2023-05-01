Diretório de Empresas
Walker & Dunlop
Principais Insights
    • Sobre

    Walker & Dunlop is a US-based company that offers a range of real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of commercial and multifamily properties. The company provides loans for various types of properties, including affordable housing, senior housing, and student housing, and also acts as a debt broker and offers property sales brokerage services. Additionally, it provides appraisal and valuation services, investment banking and advisory services, and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

    walkerdunlop.com
    Site
    1937
    Ano de Fundação
    1,451
    Nº de Funcionários
    $1B-$10B
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Outros Recursos