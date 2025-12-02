Diretório de Empresas
UserTesting
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salários
  • Pesquisador de UX

  • Todos os Salários de Pesquisador de UX

UserTesting Pesquisador de UX Salários

O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano de Pesquisador de UX na UserTesting totaliza $120K por year. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da UserTesting. Última atualização: 12/2/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
UserTesting
UX Researcher II
Los Angeles, CA
Total por ano
$120K
Nível
-
Salário base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bônus
$0
Anos na empresa
3 Anos
Anos de exp
5 Anos
Quais são os níveis de carreira na UserTesting?
Últimos Salários Enviados
AdicionarAdicionar CompAdicionar Remuneração

Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadosVer Vagas Abertas

Contribuir

Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

Inscreva-se para receber Pesquisador de UX ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Pesquisador de UX na UserTesting in United States é uma remuneração total anual de $155,496. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na UserTesting para a função de Pesquisador de UX in United States é $120,000.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para UserTesting

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Seagate
  • Fiserv
  • Alarm.com
  • SPS Commerce
  • Verisk
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/usertesting/salaries/ux-researcher.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.