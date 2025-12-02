Diretório de Empresas
U.S. Government
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salários
  • Cientista de Dados

  • Todos os Salários de Cientista de Dados

U.S. Government Cientista de Dados Salários

O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano de Cientista de Dados na U.S. Government totaliza $121K por year. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da U.S. Government. Última atualização: 12/2/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
U.S. Government
Data Scientist
Washington, DC
Total por ano
$121K
Nível
Senior
Salário base
$121K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bônus
$0
Anos na empresa
6 Anos
Anos de exp
6 Anos
Quais são os níveis de carreira na U.S. Government?
Últimos Salários Enviados
AdicionarAdicionar CompAdicionar Remuneração

Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadosVer Vagas Abertas

Contribuir

Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

Inscreva-se para receber Cientista de Dados ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Cientista de Dados na U.S. Government in United States é uma remuneração total anual de $181,216. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na U.S. Government para a função de Cientista de Dados in United States é $121,000.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para U.S. Government

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Square
  • Roblox
  • Netflix
  • Coinbase
  • PayPal
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-government/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.