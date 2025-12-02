Diretório de Empresas
U.S Department of State
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salários
  • Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)

  • Todos os Salários de Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)

U.S Department of State Tecnólogo da Informação (TI) Salários

O pacote de remuneração mediano de Tecnólogo da Informação (TI) na U.S Department of State totaliza $128K por year. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da U.S Department of State. Última atualização: 12/2/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
U.S Department of State
IT
Washington, DC
Total por ano
$128K
Nível
-
Salário base
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bônus
$0
Anos na empresa
5 Anos
Anos de exp
5 Anos
Quais são os níveis de carreira na U.S Department of State?
Últimos Salários Enviados
AdicionarAdicionar CompAdicionar Remuneração

Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadosVer Vagas Abertas

Contribuir

Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

Inscreva-se para receber Tecnólogo da Informação (TI) ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Tecnólogo da Informação (TI) na U.S Department of State é uma remuneração total anual de $152,264. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na U.S Department of State para a função de Tecnólogo da Informação (TI) é $128,000.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para U.S Department of State

Empresas Relacionadas

  • DoorDash
  • Coinbase
  • Netflix
  • Facebook
  • Stripe
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-department-of-state/salaries/information-technologist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.