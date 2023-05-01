Diretório de Empresas
Trecora Resources
Principais Insights
    Sobre

    Trecora Resources is a US-based company that manufactures and sells specialty petrochemicals and waxes. Its Specialty Petrochemicals segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum-based products used in the production of various materials, while its Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene waxes for use in paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants. The company also offers custom processing services and owns and operates natural gas pipelines. Trecora Resources was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

    trecora.com
    Site
    1967
    Ano de Fundação
    247
    Nº de Funcionários
    $250M-$500M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

