Diretório de Empresas
Tread
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa

Tread Salários

O salário da Tread varia de $68,334 em remuneração total por ano para Recrutador na faixa mais baixa a $179,100 para Engenheiro de Software na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Tread. Última atualização: 12/1/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Recrutador
$68.3K
Engenheiro de Software
$179K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$117K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Não encontra seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários em nossa página de remuneração ou adicione seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Tread é Engenheiro de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $179,100. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Tread é $117,300.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Tread

Empresas Relacionadas

  • BlueDot
  • QGenda
  • FLIR Systems
  • BlackBerry QNX
  • BlueCat
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tread/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.