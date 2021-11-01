Diretório de Empresas
The Aerospace Corporation
The Aerospace Corporation Salários

O salário da The Aerospace Corporation varia de $95,475 em remuneração total por ano para Contador na faixa mais baixa a $184,000 para Engenheiro Aeroespacial na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da The Aerospace Corporation. Última atualização: 12/1/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Engenheiro de Software
Median $111K

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Engenheiro de Sistemas

Cientista de Dados
Median $115K
Engenheiro Mecânico
Median $105K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Engenheiro Aeroespacial
Median $184K
Analista de Cibersegurança
Median $170K
Contador
$95.5K
Engenheiro Elétrico
$122K
Engenheiro de Hardware
$136K
Gerente de Projeto
$105K
Recrutador
$109K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$169K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$150K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na The Aerospace Corporation é Engenheiro Aeroespacial com uma remuneração total anual de $184,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na The Aerospace Corporation é $118,303.

Outros Recursos

