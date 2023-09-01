Diretório de Empresas
Teya
Teya Salários

O salário da Teya varia de $24,849 em remuneração total por ano para Designer de Produto na faixa mais baixa a $134,298 para Gerente de Engenharia de Software na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Teya. Última atualização: 12/1/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $93.9K
Gerente de Produto
Median $93.7K
Desenvolvimento de Negócios
Median $90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Cientista de Dados
$83.7K
Analista Financeiro
$54.6K
Recursos Humanos
Median $76.4K
Consultor de Gestão
$46.1K
Marketing
$103K
Designer de Produto
$24.8K
Gerente de Projeto
$36.1K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$134K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Teya é Gerente de Engenharia de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $134,298. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Teya é $83,733.

