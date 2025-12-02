Diretório de Empresas
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Engenheiro de Software Salários

A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in United States na Teladoc Health varia de $102K por year para Software Engineer I a $223K por year para Staff Software Engineer. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $185K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Teladoc Health. Última atualização: 12/2/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
Software Engineer I
(Nível Iniciante)
$102K
$96.5K
$4K
$1.7K
Software Engineer II
$135K
$123K
$8.2K
$3.8K
Software Engineer III
$175K
$151K
$19K
$5.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$189K
$166K
$14.9K
$8.3K
Últimos Salários Enviados
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Salários de Estágio

Cronograma de Aquisição

33%

ANO 1

33%

ANO 2

33%

ANO 3

Tipo de Ação
RSU

Na Teladoc Health, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:

  • 33% adquire no 1st-ANO (33.00% anual)

  • 33% adquire no 2nd-ANO (33.00% anual)

  • 33% adquire no 3rd-ANO (33.00% anual)



Títulos Incluídos

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Engenheiro de Software na Teladoc Health in United States é uma remuneração total anual de $248,500. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Teladoc Health para a função de Engenheiro de Software in United States é $157,000.

