Diretório de Empresas
Teladoc Health
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salários
  • Designer de Produto

  • Todos os Salários de Designer de Produto

Teladoc Health Designer de Produto Salários

A remuneração de Designer de Produto in United States na Teladoc Health totaliza $173K por year para Senior Product Designer. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $163K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Teladoc Health. Última atualização: 12/2/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Adicionar RemuneraçãoComparar Níveis
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
Ver 3 Mais Níveis
Adicionar RemuneraçãoComparar Níveis
Últimos Salários Enviados
AdicionarAdicionar CompAdicionar Remuneração

Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadosVer Vagas Abertas

Cronograma de Aquisição

33%

ANO 1

33%

ANO 2

33%

ANO 3

Tipo de Ação
RSU

Na Teladoc Health, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:

  • 33% adquire no 1st-ANO (33.00% anual)

  • 33% adquire no 2nd-ANO (33.00% anual)

  • 33% adquire no 3rd-ANO (33.00% anual)



Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

Inscreva-se para receber Designer de Produto ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

Títulos Incluídos

Enviar Novo Título

UX Designer

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Designer de Produto na Teladoc Health in United States é uma remuneração total anual de $207,400. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Teladoc Health para a função de Designer de Produto in United States é $150,020.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Teladoc Health

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Clover Health
  • One Medical
  • McKesson
  • Amwell
  • Teladoc
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.