A remuneração de Designer de Produto in United States na Teladoc Health totaliza $173K por year para Senior Product Designer. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $163K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Teladoc Health. Última atualização: 12/2/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
ANO 1
33%
ANO 2
33%
ANO 3
Na Teladoc Health, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:
33% adquire no 1st-ANO (33.00% anual)
33% adquire no 2nd-ANO (33.00% anual)
33% adquire no 3rd-ANO (33.00% anual)
Títulos IncluídosEnviar Novo Título
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.