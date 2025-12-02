Diretório de Empresas
TechStyle Fashion Group
TechStyle Fashion Group Gerente de Produto Salários

O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano de Gerente de Produto na TechStyle Fashion Group totaliza $140K por year. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da TechStyle Fashion Group. Última atualização: 12/2/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
TechStyle Fashion Group
Product Manager
El Segundo, CA
Total por ano
$140K
Nível
Senior
Salário base
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bônus
$0
Anos na empresa
2 Anos
Anos de exp
7 Anos
Quais são os níveis de carreira na TechStyle Fashion Group?
Últimos Salários Enviados
Salários de Estágio

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Gerente de Produto na TechStyle Fashion Group in United States é uma remuneração total anual de $146,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na TechStyle Fashion Group para a função de Gerente de Produto in United States é $140,000.

Outros Recursos

