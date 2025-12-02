Diretório de Empresas
Tech Mahindra
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salários
  • Capitalista de Risco

  • Todos os Salários de Capitalista de Risco

Tech Mahindra Capitalista de Risco Salários

A remuneração de Capitalista de Risco in India na Tech Mahindra totaliza ₹367K por year para U1. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Tech Mahindra. Última atualização: 12/2/2025

Remuneração Total Média

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
Faixa Comum
Faixa Possível
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
Faixa Comum
Faixa Possível
Média Remuneração Por Nível
Adicionar RemuneraçãoComparar Níveis
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Adicionar RemuneraçãoComparar Níveis

Contribuir
Quais são os níveis de carreira na Tech Mahindra?

Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

Inscreva-se para receber Capitalista de Risco ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

Títulos Incluídos

Enviar Novo Título

Associado

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Capitalista de Risco na Tech Mahindra in India é uma remuneração total anual de ₹451,864. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Tech Mahindra para a função de Capitalista de Risco in India é ₹318,270.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Tech Mahindra

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Infosys
  • LTI
  • Mindtree
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • HCL Technologies
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tech-mahindra/salaries/venture-capitalist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.