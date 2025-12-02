A remuneração de Capitalista de Risco in India na Tech Mahindra totaliza ₹367K por year para U1. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Tech Mahindra. Última atualização: 12/2/2025
Remuneração Total Média
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Títulos IncluídosEnviar Novo Título
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tech-mahindra/salaries/venture-capitalist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.