Tech Mahindra
  • Salários
  • Gerente de Programa Técnico

  • Todos os Salários de Gerente de Programa Técnico

Tech Mahindra Gerente de Programa Técnico Salários

A remuneração de Gerente de Programa Técnico in United States na Tech Mahindra varia de $138K por year para U2 a $125K por year para U3. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $150K.

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Últimos Salários Enviados
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Quais são os níveis de carreira na Tech Mahindra?

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Gerente de Programa Técnico na Tech Mahindra in United States é uma remuneração total anual de $250,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Tech Mahindra para a função de Gerente de Programa Técnico in United States é $130,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tech-mahindra/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.