Diretório de Empresas
Sustainable Lumber
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Sustainable Lumber que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    Sustainable Lumber Co. specializes in recycled, reclaimed, salvaged, and certified wood sourced within a 100-mile radius. They ship directly within the continental U.S. using #1 grade for their products and donating #2 grade to Habitat for Humanity. They donated over 22,000 sq ft of flooring in 2014. Any leftover materials are converted into clean biomass for renewable heat and energy. Sawdust and shavings are donated to local ranchers for animal bedding. They aim to use everything they harvest, minimizing waste.

    sustainablelumberco.com
    Site
    2011
    Ano de Fundação
    31
    Nº de Funcionários
    $1M-$10M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscreva-se para receber ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Sustainable Lumber

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Apple
    • Netflix
    • Google
    • Flipkart
    • Spotify
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos