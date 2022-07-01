Diretório de Empresas
Stoplight
    Stoplight's design-first platform drives a collaborative API development experience. The fabric of the internet is changing with APIs. As companies increasingly rely on microservice application development, good design-first practices enabled through the Stoplight platform will minimize future costs, speed up time to market, and lead to more consistent and higher quality services. Stoplight also offers two open source tools and a visual editor. Prism is an open-source HTTP mock server for mimicking your API's behavior as if you have already built it. Spectral is an open source JSON/YAML linter for improving the quality in API descriptions, Kubernetes config, GitHub actions, or any other JSON/YAML data. Stoplight Studio is a powerful OpenAPI and JSON Visual Editor for designing and collaborating on APIs.Stoplight was founded by Marc MacLeod in 2015 and headquartered in Austin, TX, with employees located across the globe. We live through the fullest potential of our three core values — be an owner, build together, and practice mindfulness. Stoplight is an equal opportunity workplace. We are dedicated to equal employment opportunities regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. Our company mantra is simple. Design first. Develop better.

    http://stoplight.io
    2015
    80
    $10M-$50M
