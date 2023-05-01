Diretório de Empresas
Star Plastics
    Star Plastics is a company founded in 1988 that produces high-quality engineered compounds, product solutions, and services, including a line of recycled-content products. They offer custom-engineered compounds and specialty products that meet customers' evolving needs in demanding end-use applications. The company prides itself on being responsive to customer requirements with a high level of technical aptitude and strong product knowledge. Their brand pillars reflect their five points of competitive advantage, which lead to star performance for their customers.

    http://starplastics.com
    Site
    1988
    Ano de Fundação
    126
    # de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

