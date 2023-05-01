Diretório de Empresas
STAQ Pharma
    STAQ Pharma is a company that specializes in creating safe and effective drug concentrations for pediatric and adult surgical patients. They prioritize transparency by sharing video feeds, corrective actions, and final product testing results. They also ensure availability by producing non-sterile to sterile solutions and sterile-to-sterile repackaging, and have the capacity to produce up to 30,000 pre-filled syringes a day. STAQ Pharma sets high standards for quality with independent testing analysis, state-of-the-art equipment, and a highly-automated cleanroom space.

    https://staqpharma.com
    Site
    2018
    Ano de Fundação
    126
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

