SRI International
SRI International Salários

O salário da SRI International varia de $100,667 em remuneração total por ano para Engenheiro de Hardware na faixa mais baixa a $271,350 para Gerente de Programa Técnico na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da SRI International. Última atualização: 11/30/2025

Engenheiro de Hardware
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
Cientista de Dados
Median $150K
Engenheiro de Software
Median $125K

Cientista de Pesquisa

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Engenheiro Biomédico
$128K
Engenheiro Químico
$124K

Engenheiro de Pesquisa

Engenheiro Mecânico
$154K
Gerente de Projeto
$196K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$271K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na SRI International é Gerente de Programa Técnico at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $271,350. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na SRI International é $150,000.

Outros Recursos

