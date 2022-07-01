Diretório de Empresas
Sine
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Sine que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    At Sine, we build better human experiences.That’s what gets us moving every day — we thrive on helping the largest corporates through to the local school, around the world, find easier ways to streamline their workplace, through visitor, contractor, staff and asset management.As a team, we are committed to being a part of a mission that matters. Striving to develop innovative, industry-leading solutions to everyday workplace challenges. We want to make our customers’ operations safer, simpler and more secure.Sine has been rolled out to thousands of companies around the world and is used at locations such as schools, sports stadiums, offices, industrial, medical, retail and commercial facilities.Sine is a part of Honeywell Connected Enterprise. Our head office is in Adelaide, South Australia and we have offices in Los Angeles, The Philippines and more to come!

    https://sine.co
    Site
    2014
    Ano de Fundação
    150
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscreva-se para receber ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Sine

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • DoorDash
    • Spotify
    • Facebook
    • Snap
    • Pinterest
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos