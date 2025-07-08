Diretório de Empresas
Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa

Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company Salários

O salário mediano da Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company é $223,875 para Gerente de Engenharia de Software . O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company. Última atualização: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$224K
Não encontra seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários em nossa página de remuneração ou adicione seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company é Gerente de Engenharia de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $223,875. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company é $223,875.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Coinbase
  • Tesla
  • Dropbox
  • Snap
  • Microsoft
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/shipwire-a-ceva-logistics-company/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.