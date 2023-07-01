Diretório de Empresas
ShipVista
Principais Insights
    Sobre

    Shipvista.com is a smart-multichannel order management and fulfillment solution that helps e-commerce businesses integrate shipping with multiple carriers. Their web-based application automates and streamlines the shipping experience, allowing online retailers to process and ship orders using multiple carriers. The platform offers discounted shipping labels, tracking and notification services, streamlined returns, and shipment auditing to identify overcharging and service failures. They also offer benefits such as new customer sign-up bonuses, savings on postage, and integration with accounting and CRM tools. Eligible users can access these services without a subscription fee.

    shipvista.com
    Site
    2018
    Ano de Fundação
    31
    Nº de Funcionários
    $1M-$10M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

