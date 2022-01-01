Diretório de Empresas
ShipBob
ShipBob Salários

O salário da ShipBob varia de $24,430 em remuneração total por ano para Cientista de Dados na faixa mais baixa a $215,321 para Arquiteto de Soluções na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da ShipBob. Última atualização: 11/30/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $171K
Analista de Negócios
$142K
Cientista de Dados
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Designer de Produto
$149K
Gerente de Produto
Median $115K
Gerente de Projeto
$59.2K
Vendas
$214K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$193K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$215K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na ShipBob é Arquiteto de Soluções at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $215,321. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na ShipBob é $149,250.

Outros Recursos

