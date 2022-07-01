Diretório de Empresas
Semantic AI
Principais Insights
    Sobre

    Semantic AI (formerly Semantic Research, Inc.) is a privately held software company headquartered in San Diego, California with offices in the National Capitol Region. Semantic AI is a Delaware C-corporation that offers patented, graph-based knowledge discovery, analysis and visualization software technology.Its original product is a link analysis software application called Semantica Pro, and it has recently introduced a web-based analytical environment called the Cortex Enterprise Intelligence Platform, or Cortex EIP.

    semanticresearch.com
    Site
    2001
    Ano de Fundação
    75
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

