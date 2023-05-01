Diretório de Empresas
SellersFunding
    SellersFunding is a global fintech company that provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions to empower growth for e-commerce sellers. Their digital platform streamlines the ability to sell almost anywhere in the world, offering capital to scale businesses, launch new products, expand into new markets, and cash management solutions to improve operational performance. They also offer a free analytical tool called Sellers Signals to help clients continuously improve their performance. Their customer service team of experts guides sellers every step of the way, making them a true partner to help merchants unlock their full growth potential.

    https://sellersfunding.com
    Site
    2017
    Ano de Fundação
    126
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

