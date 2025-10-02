Diretório de Empresas
Sandia National Labs
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salários
  • Gerente de Programa Técnico

  • Todos os Salários de Gerente de Programa Técnico

  • Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area

Sandia National Labs Gerente de Programa Técnico Salários em Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area

A remuneração de Gerente de Programa Técnico in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area na Sandia National Labs totaliza $205K por year para Distinguished Member of Technical Staff. O pacote de remuneração in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area mediano por year totaliza $200K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Sandia National Labs. Última atualização: 10/2/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Adicionar RemuneraçãoComparar Níveis
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$205K
$193K
$0
$12K
Adicionar RemuneraçãoComparar Níveis

$160K

Seja Bem Pago, Não Enganado

Negociamos milhares de ofertas e regularmente conseguimos aumentos de $30K+ (às vezes $300K+). Negocie seu salário ou seu currículo revisado pelos verdadeiros especialistas - recrutadores que fazem isso diariamente.

Últimos Salários Enviados
AdicionarAdicionar CompAdicionar Remuneração

Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadosVer Vagas Abertas

Contribuir
Quais são os níveis de carreira na Sandia National Labs?

Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

Inscreva-se para receber Gerente de Programa Técnico ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

Perguntas Frequentes

The highest paying salary package reported for a Gerente de Programa Técnico at Sandia National Labs in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $209,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sandia National Labs for the Gerente de Programa Técnico role in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area is $200,000.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Sandia National Labs

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Edgenuity
  • Khan Academy
  • Academia
  • MIT Lincoln Laboratory
  • StrongMind
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos