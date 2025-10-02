A remuneração de Gerente de Programa Técnico in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area na Sandia National Labs totaliza $205K por year para Distinguished Member of Technical Staff. O pacote de remuneração in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area mediano por year totaliza $200K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Sandia National Labs. Última atualização: 10/2/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$205K
$193K
$0
$12K
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
