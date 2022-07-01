Diretório de Empresas
Rottet Studio
    Rottet Studio is an international architecture and design firm with an extensive portfolio of corporate and hospitality projects for the world’s leading companies. The firm boasts more than 30 million square feet of built design and a vast array of award-winning projects and furniture designs.Reflecting a desire to improve the human experience through the built environment, clients receive intelligent design admired for enhanced functionality, efficiency, flexibility and productivity, without sacrificing design integrity.The firm’s broad range of services includes interior architecture and design, furniture design, graphic design, product design, branding, and art selection.

    http://www.rottetstudio.com
    2008
    90
    $10M-$50M
